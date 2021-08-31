Bus owners in dire straits with increase in fuel price, send SOS to CM

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 30: Several bus owners’ associations here including Jorhat Travellers Bus Owners Association, Day and Night Bus Owners Association have asserted that they will increase bus fares by 50 percent once they start plying their buses by September 1.

Addressing a press meet here on Monday, members of several associations said that they had sought an audience with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday in this regard and would be open to negotiations but an increase in fares would have to be done.

In the eventuality that they were harassed or fined by police for enhancing the rates then all the associations would pull their buses off the roads and at least one lakh people of the state would once again become unemployed including drivers, conductors, ticket counter handlers, etc.

“The last time fares were increased was in 2019. Jorhat to Guwahati AC bus fare priced at Rs 500 per ticket and non AC ticket at Rs 400. At that time diesel cost Rs 65 and now it is Rs 90. Moreover, we did not have to pay a toll tax of Rs 1200 both ways. This entails an increase of Rs 3500 plus 1200 that nearly Rs 5000 daily,” a member of the association said.

Enumerating the other reasons for the need for the hike he said that insurance, road tax, cost of a pair of tyres, lubricants, gear oil and other bus accessories had increased tremendously in the past two years.

“Not only these we have to pay hefty road tax and insurance which also totals more than Rs one lakh per annum. We have to also pay Rs 1,000 daily to ASTC for using their facility for parking. The ticket handlers like the counters from where tickets are booked, Make My Trip or Red Bus take 15 per cent per ticket, so after all these calculations we are hardly left with Rs 300 per day, 9000 per month. From this amount do we feed our families or pay the huge monthly EMIs,” the member questioned.

“Since March last year, ever since the pandemic started our buses have been sitting idle for nearly two years now. Our road tax, or at least 50 per cent of our road tax should be waived,” he added.

The member further said that during pandemic times also they were called on to ply their buses for electioneering, the money of which they are yet to receive from the government.

The member further said that 1.5 lakh families who were dependent on this means, would be on the streets and 90 per cent were indigenous people.