Bus passengers hurt in road mishap

HT Correspondent

Abhayapuri, Nov 3: Around 12 passengers of a bus were injured in a head-on-collision with a truck on NH 31 at Beltoli in Abhayapuri.

The accident took place between a Barpeta Road-bound bus from Goalpara bearing registration number AS-18-C-3781 and a truck with registration number AS-01-DC-3299.

The bus was toppled over following the collision. There were a total of 30 passengers in the bus. The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital immediately.

