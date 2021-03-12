Buyers-sellers meet in Dimapur explores export potential

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, March 11: Ten days after the air cargo service was launched at Dimapur airport, a two-day buyers-sellers meet to explore export potential of agro- horticulture crops of Nagaland began here from today.

The meet, organised by the state agriculture department, was being held with special focus on organic products of the State.

Around 15 buyers from different farms from across the country, including Delhi, Kolkata and Banglore, attended the meet to explore the potential of farm produce of the state and see feasibility of their export to other states and the world. Farmers belonging to cooperative societies from various parts of the state were also present.

The air cargo service that was launched at Dimapur airport on March 1 is allowed to carry two tons of both perishable and non-perishable agro products by Air India and Indigo flights to other parts of the country.

Speaking at the inaugural session, agriculture production commissioner Yikheto Sema stressed on signing of MoU between the buyers and sellers to trade on the farm produce of the state.

He said this is the best time for buyers to invest in Nagaland as peace prevails in the State after years of turmoil in the last decades.

He assured the buyers that the state can provide best fruits and vegetables and ecological service which are not available in other parts of the country. He said fruits and vegetables such as pineapple, kiwi, passion fruits, ginger, cucumber etc. produced in Nagaland are not found in other parts of the country.

He added that coffee produced in Nagaland is one of the best in the world.

He urged the buyers present to go to the fields and explore the farm products where they are grown. “Please do not just go back after attending the meet,” he told them.

Calling the north eastern states the “Unites states of Northeast Region”, Sema said, “We are not in a position to produce on commercial basis due to poor infrastructure and road connectivity.”

However, he added that the road connectivity and infrastructure is improving in the state and urged the farmers to produce commercially.

Noting that land holding system and traditional cultivation is coming the way of commercial production of crops and vegetables, Sema said shifting cultivation is not commercially viable. He urged the farmers to take up improved method of farming while also continuing traditional way of cultivation to preserve the Naga culture.

Assistant general manager, agricultural and processed food products export development authority, Sunita Rai said the aim of her department is to bring the Northeast region in the international export map. She said the organic produce available in the region are not available in other places.

She also urged the buyers to the fields to see for themselves the crops produced in different parts of the state and explore their export potential.

Agriculture director M Ben Yanthan also spoke on the occasion while additional director S Kivikhu Achumi gave an overview of the organic products of the State.

The inaugural session was followed by technical session, B2B meetings with buyers and sellers, cultural evening and networking. On Day-2 of the meet tomorrow, the buyers will be taken for field visit.