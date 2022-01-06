BVFCL Launches New NPK Products

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, Jan 5: Namrup based fertiliser unit Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited launched new products NPK (19:19:19) on Tuesday, under Mukta Brand. The main objective of launching the product is value addition to famers and enhance BVFCL’s product portfolio for crop production. The launch meeting was graced by CMD, Dr Siba Prasad Mohanty, D Sahai director production, SC Das, director finance, YK Goel, general manager (Marketing & HR), all head of the departments, senior BVFCL officials and Marketing field officials also joined through video conferencing. SK Singh, chief manager of Marketing welcomed all the officials present in the meeting for the support and expressed his joy about the new product NPK (19:19:19) which is being added in the Marketing product basket. Yogesh Kumar Goel, general manager (Marketing & HR) briefed about the benefits/application of this new product. It is very easy to use, easy to carry and economical over the other conventional fertilisers. Director of Production and director of Finance also expressed their views about the product and its benefits.

CMD Dr Mohanty pointed out that NPK (19:19:19) is added in BVFCL product basket and stated that the Indian market is 1.80 lakh MT market with 5% market growth rate per year. Since it’s a non-subsidised product, hence the subsidy burden on the Government of India will also be reduced. He also explained that BVFCL can earn maximum profit by producing products like NPK, Zinc Sulphate, Magnesium Sulphate, Boron, Bentonite Sulphur, etc. As stated NPK fertilisers being water soluble is applied through Drip Irrigation Foliar application in all the crops including Tea cultivation.