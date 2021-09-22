By-elections in mind: Ranjeet Dass visits Thowra Constituency

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Sept 21: Ranjeet Kumar Dass, minister for panchayat and rural development, public health engineering, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs paid a visit to Sivasagar district. On Tuesday morning, Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the residence of Puspa Gogoi, president of Nahat Gaon Panchayat near Nahat Gaon Panchayat Office, Deodubi Gaon under Demow Development Block of 107 No Thowra Constituency and talked with her on various development works of panchayat and various schemes of panchayat. While talking with media persons here on Tuesday morning, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “After I took charge of the panchayat and rural development department, we have been looking to serve the people for which various schemes have been taken and for the implementation of these schemes state chief minister has been providing us valuable advice.”

Dass said that he went to the residence of the panchayat representatives in the presence of the block development officer, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad and interacted with them in various places. “Today, I visited the resident of Nahat Gaon Panchayat president Puspa Gogoi, asked her the schemes which were for this panchayat and if they had been given form or not.”

Ranjeet Kumar Dass also said that for the landless problem, (where the people have got the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house but did not have land) the government has decided to give the land to the landless people in order to get the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. Later Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the Demow Model Hospital cum CHC and distributed fruits among the patients admitted there. Dass was also present in a review meeting on P&RD for Sivasagar at Sukapha conference hall in deputy commissioner’s office Sivasagar on Tuesday.