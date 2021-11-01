By-polls: Nearly 77% poll percentage in Gossaigaon, 67% in Tamulpur

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 31: Nearly 77% and 67% poll percentage were recorded in No. 28 Gossaigaon and 58 Tamulpur LACs respectively in the by-polls which was conducted in a peaceful and smooth manner.

Eight candidates were in fray in the election including Jiron Basumatary (UPPL), Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary (BPF), Jowel Tudu (Congress) and Khairul Anam Kandakar (AIUDF) in Gossaigaon constituency.

Final report of the poll was recorded at 77.20% poll percentage in Gossaigaon constituency in a strict security vigil without any reports of unwanted incidents across the constituency.

In Tamulpur LAC, polling was recorded at 67.84% poll percentage.

UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary cast his vote at Kashiabari High School polling centre early morning. BPF candidate Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary franchised his vote at Bishuram Memorial LP School Gossaigaon in the morning.

UPPL president Pramod Boro cast his vote at Souraguri LP School polling centre under Tamulpur LAC in Baksa district.

Basumatary has expressed his confident that he is going to get the last laugh from the Gossaigaon constituency in a huge margin of votes as people from all sections of communities have voted in favour of his candidature.

He has assured he will render his services for the all round development of the people in his Gossaigaon LAC.

BPF candidate Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary is hopeful that he is winning the Gossaigaon constituency with massive support from the citizens.

Speaking to media persons, BTR CEM and UPPL president Pramod Boro has expressed confidence on the NDA backed candidates including UPPL and is sure of winning all contesting five constituencies with majority support.

He said that there will be no tough contest in both Gossaigaon and Tamulpur LACs as UPPL candidates have received good public support.

He has extended sincere thanks to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and several ministers of BJP and UPPL parties for their relentless dedication in the election campaigning because of which the election could be conducted peacefully.

Boro said that NDA alliance government was working towards the welfare and development of the citizens.

“BTR government has been dedicated towards the massive development and integration among the society in the region,” Boro said.

UPPL secretary and Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary has claimed that NDA backed UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary is getting the last laugh from Gossaigaon in a massive margin of votes in the by-polls. He said that both candidates in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies are winning with majority support as voters have supported for UPPL candidates.

Deputy commissioner Kokrajhar Varnali Deka said that the by-polls were concluded peacefully and smoothly as voters were seen in long queues along the polling centres across the constituency.

She said that there was a good response from the society constituency since morning.