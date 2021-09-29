By-polls to 5 Assam assembly seats on Oct 30

Poll code comes into force ** Counting to take place on Nov 2

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 28: By-election to five assembly constituencies of Assam will be conducted on October 30.

The Election Commission of India announced this on Tuesday.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on November 2 and the entire polling process will be completed by November 5, it said.

With the announcement of the election dates, the model code of conduct in the districts where polling will be held would come into immediate effect.

By-polls to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned to join the ruling BJP.

The last date for filing of nomination is October 8, with scrutiny of the papers to be done on October 11, and October 16 is the deadline for withdrawal of nomination, the EC said.

In the House of 126 seats, the ruling BJP has 60 MLAs, which includes the seat held by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was on Monday elected to the Rajya Sabha. Its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal have nine and five MLAs each, respectively.

The Congress has 27 legislators, AIUDF (15), Bodoland People’s Front (3) and CPI(M) has one. There is one Independent MLA as well.