CAA an enemy of all indigenous inhabitants of NE: JI Kathar

APHLC to continue non-violent, democratic CAA stir

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 17: All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) will continue to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and participate in all non-violent and democratic agitation taken out by any group or organisation opposing the act.

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong office on Tuesday, APHLC president, JI Kathar described the CAA an enemy of all the indigenous inhabitants of Northeast.

“It is racial, communal and blatantly against the Constitution of India. The unspoken objective of CAA in the mind of the Banga Sena is to create Bangabhumi by cunningly drawing the sentiment of the Hindus,” Kathar said.

“The real objective in the mind of the RSS is to marginalise the indigenous people of Northeast. The assurance that the new citizens under CAA will not be allowed to enter inside areas covered by the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India and Inner Line Permit Regulations is not a new thing. The so-called assurance is only to confuse the gullible people of the hill people. From November 26, 1949 Indian citizens have been restricted to enter and do anything they like in Sixth Schedule areas. New citizens under CAA have the same restrictions. Similarly, Indian citizens are not allowed to enter the areas under ILP since inception of the ILP Regulation,” Kathar said.

He also said the worst lie spoken by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Assam government is that they gave assurance, but at the same time spoke out their determination to bring 700 new families of Bangladeshis and settle them in West Karbi Anglong and 1,800 families in Karbi Anglong.

“The people of Karbi Anglong vehemently oppose this and will not allow to bring in any Hindu or Muslim Bangladeshi. It is the KAAC which knows where lands are available. It is clear that the KAAC which asked finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to announce of bringing new 700 or 400 or 1,800 Bangladeshi families. They change the figure to confuse the people, he said.

“The result of the NRC has revealed that there were 2,60,000 Bangladeshis in Karbi Anglong. The KAAC and Assam government have also stated this fact. It is the bounden duty of KAAC to evict and deport these persons who do not figure in the NRC. The eviction and deportation must be done by KAAC immediately, he said.

“Among them, there may be some indigenous people who could not submit documents to NRC authority due to ignorance and poverty, and so their names might not have figured. They must not be evicted or deported. KAAC must help them to get their legacy data, Kathar said.

Kathar also said that the officers and employees in Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) must be recruited in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao from among the Hills Tribes. If there is no candidate with required educational qualification among the Hills Tribes of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao for any posts may be filled up by candidates from other places on contract basis, he said.

Trade licence and permission to set up pharmacies, shops, restaurants, hotels and guest houses around the hospital and in anywhere in Sixth Schedule areas must be given only to the entrepreneurs belonging to Hills Tribes. Bangladeshis must not be permitted by any means, he further said.

Regarding conduct of TET examinations, Kathar said, “The department of education is an inherent subject of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and NC Hills Autonomous Council and the conduct of TET must be done by KAAC and NCHAC. In the advertisements, it must be specifically stated that only the tribal people with ST certificate are eligible to apply, in keeping with the letter and spirit of the Sixth Schedule. The present system of conducting TET partly in Dispur is nothing but to make pass those who have failed. That is why most schools in Karbi Anglong are now closed and quality of education has badly deteriorated. Teachers from plain districts do not attend their schools in the interior villages in Karbi Anglong, he added.

APHLC vice president Rajesh Tisso, finance secretary Sagar Tisso and spokesman Angtong Ingti were also present in the press conference.