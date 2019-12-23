CAA critic Mahanta loses NSG cover, to move HC

‘Sonowal and an insurgent leader behind it’

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Former Assam chief minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday said that he would move the Gauhati High Court against the Union government’s decision for withdrawal of NSG security cover from him.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Saturday downgraded Mahanta’s security from Z-plus with NSG to Z-plus with CRPF personnel.

A two-term chief minister and AGP’s founder president Mahanta said his NSG security cover has been withdrawn to pressurise him for his anti-CAA stand.

Mahanta has been opposing the citizenship law even his party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya had voted in support of the legislation.

“The people know that we are opposing the law. I have to face pressure in various ways. I think the withdrawal of NSG cover is a part of that pressure. Sarbananda Sonowal, a few ministers and an insurgent are involved in it,” Mahanta alleged.

Mahanta said he was informed about the withdrawal of his NSG security cover on Saturday.

“I would have believed their theory of no threat perception to me had this been withdrawn during some other time. They have been seeing me voicing against the Act for a long time and I think that is why it was withdrawn,” he alleged.

Mahanta claimed that usually the review for security to political leaders takes place during February, “but this is December”.

Mahanta clarified that he would not change his stand on CAA despite pressure on him.

“The NSG cover was withdrawn on December 19. The review meeting was proposed to be held in February, but the NSG cover has been cut before that. The state government was repeatedly telling the central government to remove my NSG security cover,” Mahanta said.

Mahanta said he would file a petition in the Gauhati High Court in this regard.

“I will never betray the community. I will not let destroy the community by rejecting the validity of the Assam Accord,” he said.

According to him, India is moving in the same direction as that of “Hitler’s Nazi Germany”.

“India is moving in the same pattern as that of Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Unless we are careful, it will be very dangerous for us,” he said.

Along with Mahanta, senior AGP MLA Brindaban Goswami has also been critical of the party leadership on the issue of the Act.

Goswami said, “What is the point of filing a petition against the CAA now after the party MP voted in its favour.”

The AGP has three ministers in the BJP-led state government and its workers are demanding them to leave the NDA after the passage of the legislation in Parliament with many local units already resigning and others threatening to resign. The Guwahati unit of the AGP had staged a protest outside the party headquarters in the Ambari area a few days ago.

The AGP had returned to the NDA fold in March 2019 and fought the Lok Sabha polls in Assam in alliance with the BJP, just two months after breaking the ties with it over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.