CAA protest effect: PM to skip Khelo India inauguration

No confirmation has come from PMO, says Khelo India CEO

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to inaugurate the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on January 10 even as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) had warned of intensifying protests if the Prime Minister visits Assam to inaugurate the games on December 29.

An invitation was sent to Modi to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games but no confirmation on it has been received, BJP state unit spokesman Rupam Goswami told a news agency on Wednesday.

“There is no talk about the prime minister coming to Guwahati to inaugurate Khelo India. Sending an invitation to the PM is a formality. We have not received any confirmation from the PMO to our invitation,” he said when asked whether Modi has cancelled his visit to Assam, which is witnessing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Various organisations in the state have threatened to intensify their stir if the prime minister came for the inaugural ceremony.

Khelo India Games CEO, Avinash Joshi said that they have been informally informed that Modi would not visit Guwahati to inaugurate the sports event.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, in a recent interview, said, “We wish the Prime Minister visits Assam for Khelo India Games. Then we will stage protests against CAA right from the airport.”

“He will then able to see how much we are against this Act and he may then rethinks about the decision to impose CAA in Assam,” Garg had added.

Meanwhile, many of the expected 11,000 participants of the Khelo India Youth Games from across the country have started arriving here, officials said. The Games will continue till January 22.