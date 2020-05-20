CAA protest: Summoning of scribes opposed 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday has protested summoning of several journalists for questioning in connection with criminal cases relating to the protest against amended citizenship law in the city and said the investigation should maintain legal norms while summoning someone for questioning.

In a letter to director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and director of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and director general of /Assam Police, the GPC general secretary Sanjoy Ray said, “We are writing this letter to draw your attention towards a recent trend which has given birth to a sense of apprehension among working journalists in the state.”

“Of late, there have been instances where journalists based in Guwahati, who also happens to be the member of our Club, were asked to appear before different investigating agencies in connection with certain cases registered in the State,” Ray said.

“We understand that as law abiding citizens of the country, it is our moral duty and responsibility to cooperate with the investigation agencies in whatever way we can. In this regard, let me also place on record the fact that there had been quite a few instances where journalists had assisted the law enforcers in bringing some of the cases of serious nature to their logical conclusion,” he said.

“We are also aware of the fact that to make the country free from criminal and anti-social elements, we need to work in tandem with the law enforcers to the extent possible. However, recently, there has been a spurt in the cases of journalists – who had covered important and sensitive events from ground zero putting their lives in danger – being summoned by the law enforcers. We are deeply concerned about the recent developments. Here, we would also like to reassert the significance of freedom of speech and journalists’ right to do their duties without fear or favour,” he said.

“What has struck us in the entire episode is the manner in which some of these journalists were asked to appear before the investigation agency. In some of the recent cases, investigators had summoned journalists without even serving them formal notices. While some were asked to appear over a phone call, others were merely sent a text message,” he said.

In such cases, it is difficult to ascertain for us and the journalist concerned whether he or she has been asked to appear as an accused, witness or anything else. Experts, with whom we got in touch to get the legal perspective on the matter, suggested that it is the right of the person summoned to be served a formal notice.

“Under such circumstances, we urge you to look into the matter and pass necessary instructions so that the laid down norms are adhere to, and there remains no scope for ambiguity,” he added.