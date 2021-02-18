CAA shall be rooted out: APCC chief

Cong sets target of collecting 50 lakh Gamosa with anti-CAA messages for Martyrs’ Memorial

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday strengthened its anti-CAA stance as the party told its cadre to visit every house of the state and collect Gamosa with anti-CAA messages which will be displayed at upcoming Martyrs’ Memorial in Guwahati.

“The Congress is building an anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati and I would request every Assamese to share Gamosaswith your message with us. You may sign the Gamosa and send it to us through courier or hand it over to any party worker when he visits you,” said Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi while addressing a meeting in Bihpuria town.

“Your chance to be a part of history! Humbly request you to write-why you don’t want CAA in Assam with your name on a Gamosa & send it to INC’s Assam office. It will find a place at the grand memorial to be built in Guwahati in memory of the anti-CAA movement,” said Gogoi in a tweet.

“We have our ears on ground and we expect that party will get at least 50 lakh Gamosa from the state and all of them will be displayed at the upcoming memorial,” said Ripun Bora, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, asserting the sacrifices to save ‘Assam Pride’ will not be forgotten.

“CAA shall be rooted out & we shall make history! As per Assam Congress’s request, please write your name & anti-CAA message on a Gamosa. Send it to the Congress party office. Your Gamosa shall be memorialised at the grand memorial to be built commemorating anti-CAA movement,” said Bora in a tweet.

Debabrata Saikia, the Congress Legislature party leader in the outgoing assembly, said that the dark days of BJP’s oppression of Assamese people are about to get over and Congress will make sure that CAA is not implemented in Assam.

“Come forward & become one with history! As requested by Assam Congress, please write your name & anti-CAA message on a Gamosa & send it to the Congress party office for your Gamosa to be put up at the grand memorial, coming up in Guwahati,” said Saikia in a tweet.

Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee Pradyut Bordoloi said that people of Assam will not forget the bruise that BJP has given to the ethos of Assam through its divisive & communal politics.

“Assam, this is your tryst to become a part of history! A Gamosa in your name with a message against CAA will find a place at the grand memorial site to be built in Guwahati. As requested by Congress, hurry up & send your Gamosa to Assam Congress office,” said Bordoloi in a tweet.

The Congress Publicity Committee chairman Rakibul Hussain asserted that these Gamosa will display the public sentiment against the “black law”.

“Let us write a new chapter in history, together! Pay heed to Assam Congress‘s request of sending a Gamosa with your name & message to Congress party office & have it memorialised at the anti-CAA grand memorial that will come up in Guwahati when Congress comes to power,” Hussain said in a tweet.

The Congress Media and Communication Committee chairman Abdul Khaleque also appealed to the people of Assam to send Gamosa with an anti-CAA message to the Congress office.

“A chance to become part of history! As requested by Assam Congress, write why you oppose CAA along with your name on a Gamosa & send it to the Congress party. Your Gamosa will be made an integral part of the memorial we shall build to immortalize the anti-CAA movement,” said Khaleque in a tweet.