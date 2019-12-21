Cabinet comes up with 18 promises to douse anti-CAA fire

Govt to move Centre to make Assamese state language ** Bill on land rights of indigenous people on the anvil

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: With an aim douse the fire, which has raged following the passage of the amended Citizenship Act in Parliament, Assam Cabinet on Saturday took several significant decisions.

The decisions of the Cabinet, which were announced by finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before the press following the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, are also aimed at addressing the sense of insecurity, which has gripped the indigenous as well as ethnic communities of Assam pertaining to their languages and rights following the Centre’s adamant attitude towards enacting the CAA in the state.

In one of eighteen decisions, the Cabinet decided to move the Centre to amend Article 345 of the Constitution of India to declare Assam language as the state language of Assam excluding Barak valley, BTAD area and Hill districts.

Informing this, Sarma further said that the state government would bring legislation in next Assembly Session making it mandatory that Assamese language should be taught as compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools. However, this law will not be applicable in Hill districts, BTAD, Bodo-dominated areas and Barak Valley.

In another decision to nullify the ‘threat’ perceived by locals post-CAA, the Cabinet decided to introduce a bill in the next session of Assam Legislative Assembly for protection of land rights of indigenous people of Assam.

The Cabinet resolved to grant constitutional status to all tribal autonomous councils — namely, Mising, Rabha, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori, Tiwa, so that they can receive fund from both the Centre and state government besides other rights and privileges.

“The CEMs of all tribal autonomous councils will be ex-officio members of sub-divisions land advisory committee of sub-divisions within their territorial jurisdiction,” the Health minister said.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a new Autonomous Council for Koch Rajbongshi community (Kamatapur Autonomous Council) residing in original Goalpara district. Similarly, two more new Autonomous Councils, for Moran and Matak communities will be created in Upper Assam.

A Rs 500 crore special package announced in budget for Moran, Mattak, Chutiya and Ahom communities will be divided equally among them and each community will get Rs. 125 crore, Sarma said.

In addition, Tai Ahom Development Council, Chutiya Development Council and Koch Rajbongshi Development Councils will be restructured with substantial budget allocations.

Highlighting contributions of Sati Sadhini, the last queen of Chutia dynasty, towards Assamese society, Sarma announced that the birthday of Sati Sadhini on 7th Bohag will be declared as the State Holiday.

Significantly, the Cabinet also decided to set up a new state university named Sati Sadhini Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya in Golaghat district.

As per a cabinet decision, two new medical colleges will be established each in Biswanath district and undivided Sivasagar district.

According to the Sarma, who also holds finance portfolio, medical, engineering, agriculture and Veterinary Science and PG seats in general universities will be specifically reserved for Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi and Chutiya communities. Health & Family Welfare department, Higher Education department, Agriculture department and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department will work out the number of seats according to population figures.

The Cabinet resolved that Bodo Peace Accord be concluded expeditiously and a request will be made to the Centre in this regard.

The allocation for Tea Tribe Welfare Department will be increased substantially and more development programmes will be taken up. For higher education of Tea Tribe community, seats will be reserved for tea tribe students in general colleges.

In addition, process for starting 100 new high schools in tea garden areas will be taken up in next 3 months, the minister announced adding that the wages of labourers of Assam Tea Corporation will be increased from Rs. 138 (per day) to Rs. 167 (per day) from 1st January, 2020,

Besides upgrading Bajali sub-division into a district, the Cabinet decided to introduce the Assam Heritage Preservation Bill in next session of the state assembly.