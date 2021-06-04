Cabinet Minister, MLA and organisations condole death of Dr Lakhinandan Bora 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 3: Minister Bimal Bora expressed deep grief on the demise of Ramdhenu Era noted writer, educationist and former president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Laxminandan Bora.

Through a press release cabinet minister Bora said that the death of Padmashree awardee Bora has created an unfilled gap in the field of Assamese literature.

On the other hand, Naharkatiya MLA Tarang Gogoi has expressed grief over the demise of the well-known literary figure. In Namrup various organisations have expressed their deepest condolences on the death of such an eminent writer.

Namrup Press and Society Club, Namrup Lekhika Samaruh, Samanoy Mahila Samiti, Samalay Kobi Chakra, etc. have expressed their deepest condolences.