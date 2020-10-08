Cabinet nod for Bodo language as associate official language in Assam

BTC poll in Dec; private parties barred from recruitment tests

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bodo language in Devanagari script as an associate official language in the state.

The state cabinet has also approved for setting up of Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council for the Bodos outside BTR as per a clause of the Bodo peace Accord signed on January 27.

The cabinet also asked the BTR authority to extensively use Assamese along with Bodo and English on sign boards.

Hailing the resolutions of the state government regarding the BTR Accord, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has extended their gratitude to the members for making this day historic for the Bodos.

Through a press release, the student’s body said that they are hopeful that the centre and the state governments will implement every clauses of the BTR Accord in letter and spirit in the days to come for the interest of the every community and people of the BTR and explore better scope for the development and peace in the region.

The cabinet also decided that the students of Barak Valley who have not studied Assamese, Bengali or Bodo need not appear in qualifying languages in APSC Combined Civil Services Examination.

The state government also decided to request State Election Commission (SEC) to hold BTC election in December.

The government would also provide cabinet rank to Advocate General.

In another decision, the cabinet decided not to engage any private agency in government recruitment process. Departments have been asked to hold the exams or conduct recruitment through state or central universities.

The cabinet also increased the number of members of Development Councils increased from maximum 25 to 45.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved Regulation of irregularly appointed 4534 teachers, APSC Regulations amended to remove restrictions on number of women members in APSC, day boarding and free uniform for children in 428 tea garden managed schools.

The cabinet further approved two new ranges and 4 beat offices in Majuli and Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company (state PSU to acquire 10 per cent participating interests in exploration cum production of an OIL Block at Namrup allotted to OIL India Limited for around Rs. 30 crore).

The meeting approved for allotment of 30 bigha government land for regional centre of National Fisheries Development Board at Amingaon.

The cabinet also decided to increase the remuneration of ‘gaon burhas’ from Rs. 6500 to 9000 w.e.f. April 1, 2020.

The cabinet also approved for increase of Assurance benefit payable under Assam Tea Plantations Provident Fund Scheme from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh, Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme 2020, 3 per cent interest subvention of working capital, orthodox or speciality tea production subsidy @ Rs 7 per kg, 25 per cent subsidy on cost of Plant and Machinery of orthodox or speciality tea, Agriculture Income Tax Holiday for 3 years and Vistarita Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana Rs. 50000 capital subsidy to eligible SHGs.