Cabinet nod for closure of govt-run madrassas, Sanskrit tols

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Assam cabinet on Sunday cleared the decks for closure of all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols, state parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after the cabinet meeting.

“Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” Patowary, who is also the spokesperson of the Assam government, said.

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from December 28. There are 610 state-run madrassas across the state and the government has been spending Rs 260 crore annually for these institutes, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier.

The Madrassa Education Board will be dissolved and all state-run madrassas will be converted into high schools and new admissions will be held for all as regular students, Sarma had said addressing a press conference on October 17.

“The final year students will be allowed to pass out but henceforth all taking admission in these schools will have to study as regular students,” he had said.

The Sanskrit tols (institutes) will be handed over to the Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University and these will be converted into centres of learning and research where Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism will be studied, the minister had said.

“This step has been taken by the government to ensure that students get regular education under the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA),” he had said. The examinations of the madrassas and the tols are different with students not appearing for the matriculation examination conducted by the SEBA, he had said.

“They are, however, given equivalency with those appearing in the board examinations which is unfair on the regular students,” Sarma had added.

In addition to this, the cabinet meeting also approved a proposal to bring in a new legislation for controlling the micro finance firms, which charge exorbitant interests from borrowers, as per the RBI guidelines.

The meeting decided to reign in the micro finance entities, who mostly give loans to women self help groups at high rates, Patowary said.

“The proposal to bring in a new Act to control the micro finance units was passed. They have to operate as per the RBI norms and will not be able to levy any rate on consumers, who are mostly women SHGs from the villages,” he added. This new legislation will be brought to give relief to the women SHGs, said Patowary, who is also the spokesperson of the Assam Government.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of rehabilitation to flood and erosion victims, who will get Rs 5 lakh for loss of house and farm land, Rs 1.5 lakh for loss of house and Rs 1 lakh for loss of farm land, the minister said.

For the doctors, nurses and other staff of the ICU and critical care units in hospitals, there will be a separate service rule, which will help in their promotions and other benefits, he added.

Besides, the cabinet approved a proposal to set up Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) in all districts for the schemes of tea gardens, Patowary said.

“We have a tribe named Miri. From now on, they will be part of Mising community. The change of their nomenclature has been approved,” he added. A new policy for agar wood cultivation was passed, giving incentives to the farmers involved in farming of such plants, Patowary stated.

The government has also consented on a proposal for online processing of application to facilitate ‘ease of doing business’ in a time bound manner, he added. During the meeting, the state cabinet approved the holiday list for 2021, which will have 34 general holidays and 31 restricted holidays.