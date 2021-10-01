Cabinet nods Rs 1,800 cr to waive microfinance loans

Rs 700 cr relief package for 2 paper mills staff okayed

HT Bureau

Dhemaji/Guwahati, Sept 30: The state government on Thursday held a Cabinet meeting in Dhemaji and approved Rs 1,800 crore to waive microfinance loans availed by women borrowers and sanctioned a Rs 700-crore relief package for the employees of the now defunct Cachar and Nagaon paper mills of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting here, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rs 700 crore was sanctioned for the paper mills and Rs 1,800 crore as the first installment to repay microfinance loans.

“The cabinet approved a Rs 700-crore package for the two paper mills. Out of this, Rs 570 crore will go as a relief package to pay the dues of the employees, while the remaining will be used to pay other bills like electricity charges and payment to the liquidator,” he said.

After the due formalities, the 470 acres of land owned by the HPC’s unit at Panchgram and Nagaon mill in Jagiroad will be transferred to the Assam government, he said.

The chief minister said the cabinet, which met outside Guwahati (around 460 km) for the first time, also approved Rs 1,800 crore to waive microfinance loans availed by poor women.

“We are considering those women in the first phase who are paying their installments regularly. This will cover around 11 lakh women, who will be given benefits up to Rs 25000,” he said.

The government will start disbursing the cheques from December 1 and the other categories of borrowers will be covered later, Sarma said.

Among other key decisions, the state cabinet decided to remove the ceiling on release of funds from National Old Age and Widow Pension schemes, making all social assistance schemes ceiling free and ensuring deposit of pension by the 10th of every month. (With inputs from PTI)

