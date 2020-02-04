Cabinet on the Move will allow govt to strengthen delivery of programmes: Conrad

Meghalaya Cabinet on the move in Jowai ** Cabinet approves nine community colleges

By: Dhrubajoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 4: Meghalaya Cabinet met at Jowai on Tuesday. This is part of state chief minister Conrad Sangma noble initiative of ‘Cabinet on the Move’. According to Sangma, it was initiated for a ‘better connect with our people’ in the districts. The ‘Cabinet on the Move’ was introduced last year. The first chapter of the ‘Cabinet on the Move’ was held at Tura in the month of June last year.

After the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Sangma said that Cabinet on the Move will allow government to focus on very specific issues that would further strengthen the process of delivery of government programmes and interventions.

The chief minister announced that in March this year, the state will host an iconic tourism event at the picturesque Thadlaskein Lake that aims to brand Meghalaya of its ultimate high end tourism potential.

The chief minister said that the “Meghalayan Age Festival” which will be held in the second week of March tentatively from 6th or 7th for a period of nine days will promote high end tourism.

“We are living in the Meghalayan era and the world needs to be informed about this. Through this festival, we will brand Meghalaya and invite visitors to experience the State in a different style. We are putting different activities, music and cultural events to make this event a memorable one,” the chief minister said.

The highlights of this event will be hot air balloons, caving and glamping.

Glamping is being held for the first time in Meghalaya, where 50 5 star luxury tents will be put up for visitors, who can enjoy 5 star facilities in the tent and enjoy the festival, which will be spread over a period of nine days. “We want to promote Meghalaya in a very big way and the Meghalayan Age Festival is just the beginning of our ambitious tourism plan,” the chief minister added.

He also said that during the festival, the government will showcase achievers from the state chosen from different fields — farming, education, health care, sportsmen, businessmen and develop stories around them and link their stories with Meghalaya.

The Cabinet further decided to sanction post for community/people’s college, which has been pending for long.

Post were sanctioned for nine new colleges and they are (1) Nongstoin College (2) Ribhoi College (3) Shanpung College (4) U Tirot Singh Memorial College, Mirang (5) Jaintia Eastern College, Khliehriat (6) Tura Christian College, Tura (7) Chokpot College, Chokpot, (8) Ampati College, (9) Nongtalang College.

In another significant decision, the Cabinet passed the proposal for allowing use of two wheelers as bike taxis and rules for regulating the licensing of the taxi aggregators in the state.