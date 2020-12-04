Cabinet sub-committee appeals ENSF to withdraw agitation

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: The Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted by the Nagaland Cabinet on Thursday appealed to the Eastern Naga Students Federation (ENSF) to withdraw its agitation. The ENSF’s second phase agitation entered the fourth day on Thursday. The committee urged that the government be allowed to decide the issues raised by the federation based on its findings in the larger public interest.

The committee held its first meeting today to examine the demands and grievances of the ENSF regarding the Nagaland Staff Selection Board. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of deputy chief minister Y. Patton and attended by all the members of the committee. The committee discussed and deliberated on all the six-point charter of demands submitted by ENSF in respect of NSSB. It decided to expedite its report and submit its recommendations to the Cabinet latest by December 31.

However, the ENSF said that it was appalled by the manner in which the Cabinet Sub-Committee after inviting it cancelled the meeting with it. “This shows how the government does not want to address the demands,” the federation said in a release. It alleged that the government is buying time and wants it to continue the indefinite agitation as its demands would not serve any purpose to the government. The federation said its indefinite agitation will continue in the entire eastern Nagaland jurisdiction until the demands are fulfilled. The ENSF said its third phase of agitation will begin with locking down of district administration offices in all the five districts of eastern Nagaland. It added that complete restriction on all government activities and others will remain as before.