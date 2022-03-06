Cachar Admin Announces Incentives For Informers On Child Marriage

Scholarships for rescued children were also announced

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 5: On the occasion of the 8th annual Child Protection Day, Cachar administration announced incentives for informers on child marriage and scholarship for rescued children.

Coinciding with the rest of the state, a programme was organised by the District Child Protection Unit, Cachar in collaboration with State Child Protection Society, Assam under the aegis of Cachar administration at the auditorium of Cachar Zilla Parishad here.

Inaugurating the event in presence of Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli and other dignitaries, Silchar MLA, Dipayan Chakraborty said, “On March 4, 2014, Child Protection Day was observed for the first time in our country and our state Assam was the first to observe this occasion to secure the future of children.”

While emphasising on the context of protection of child’s right, MLA Chakraborty said, “There should be a specific target to develop the plight of the children, be it children from the street or from other downtrodden sections of the society. Eradicating poverty is the biggest challenge towards a secured future for children.”

“We want to bring a change in the lives of the children who are victims of ethnic conflict and other such circumstances. We are hopeful that these activities will help in bringing a change in the lives of children,” MLA Chakraborty added.

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty also laid emphasis on strengthening the adoption process, child marriage and protecting children from labour and trafficking.

He spoke at length on various schemes taken by the central and state government for the welfare of children and women.

The MLA also promised to set up a shelter home for children during his tenure and announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to the Nibedita Nari Sangstha on the occasion. In addition to that, he also promised to donate a vehicle for smooth movement of Protection of Human Trafficking.

In her address, Cachar DC Keerthi Jalli highlighted various aspects of children’s protection including illicit child trafficking, child labour, child abuse and role of guardians, society, and government in protecting children from such menace.

She appealed to everyone in the society to come forward to create a crime-free environment where each and every child can enjoy their childhood without any hesitation and fear.

DC Jalli further stated that the person who will provide information regarding child related problems in the district will be awarded Rs 1,000.

She also talked about fixed deposits and scholarships for the children so that they can utilise the amount for further education after they attain 18 years of age.

Earlier in her welcome address, in-charge , District Child protection officer, Nabanita Hazarika said, “Many children are victims of child abuse, child marriage, bonded labour and the primary cause is poverty, illiteracy and lack of accessibility to facilities provided by the govt.”

“District Child protection unit, Cachar is committed to provide access to vital social services and fair justice systems – starting at birth. They reach out to the most vulnerable children, including those with disabilities, girls and boys who have been placed in alternative care, children uprooted by conflict, poverty and disaster or those who may become victims of child labour or trafficking or recruited into armed groups,” added Hazarika.

“Child protection systems prioritise children’s physical, mental, and psychosocial needs to safeguard their lives and future,” Hazarika quipped.

Speaking at the event, District social welfare officer, Saswati Som said that the social welfare department and District Child protection office will work together for the upliftment of the children and they are committed towards the development and future of children.

Deputy superintendent of police, Kalayan Das and advocate on POCSO and representative of District Legal Service Authority, Poulomi Nag spoke about child protection right and sexual harassment on children.

Later, an art competition was held, songs and drama were also performed by the members of the child protection unit on the occasion.

Gifts and necessary toiletries were also handed over to three shelter homes as a token of appreciation.