Cachar admin collects oxygen cylinders to prepare for pandemic 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, MAY 23: Upon deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli’s instructions several magistrates led teams visited industries across the town for collecting industrial use oxygen cylinders to convert them for medical use. These will be filled with oxygen and used for the treatment of Covid patients in hospitals.

Biswajit Saikia, Silchar sadar circle officer, Kishan Chorei ACS, Hussain Mobin ALRS collected the cylinders from several industrialists and handed over the cylinders to the administration for future use as need may arise with rising cases.

“Cachar being a nodal district with a medical college, I have to plan for 40 Lakh population of Barak Valley’s medical needs in the case of any eventualities. Hence this drive to collect empty cylinders for use for medical purposes has been taken up. I request more and more industrialists to rationalise their usage and voluntarily surrender surplus/empty oxygen cylinders which will be returned as soon as pandemic subsides. Our cases are increasing everyday as we are doing extensive testing to isolate and contain the spread of the virus. Once the peak period passes these cylinders can be put back for resumption of industrial activities as they drive our economy,” said deputy commissioner.

This drive follows several letters for returning the same. Oxygen has been declared an essential product and falls under ESMA Act along with NDMA act. It is pertinent to mention here that these cylinders will be returned to their owners after dealing with the Covid situation.