Cachar admin removes unauthorised billboards, banners making district retain beauty

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 7: Cachar district administration has been taking several steps for beautification of the city.

As a part of this process a raid was carried out in Silchar town on Wednesday to remove unauthorised hoardings, banners and wooden table polythene cover in Silchar Municipality market areas.

The executive officer of Silchar municipality J.R Lalsim led the operation on the instruction of Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi jalli .

The traders occupying the footpaths of Phatak Bazar, new market etc. were evicted and the private hoardings, flexes hung in those areas were confiscated.

It’s worth mentioning that this initiative has been taken by the administration to enhance the beauty of the city by removing the hoarding and flex.

As a result, the city will not be hindered from being illuminated by electric lights at night.

During the operation on Wednesday, the polythene of the shopkeepers temporarily hung in the Phatakbazar area was also removed.

While sharing her reaction executive officer Silchar municipality board J.R Lalsim said “Unauthorised hoardings and banners in Silchar town have been removed by SMB as these posters and banners give an ugly look to the city moreover these hoardings and banners obstruct proper lighting of roads”.

“Temporary polythene roofs of fatak bazar have been removed as these polythene obstruct sunlight entering the market, it also obstructs electricity at night making the market look dark during day and night and to avoid fire incidents as market areas are prone to the fire incident”.

Emphasising on maintaining Covid protocols she said “Due to Covid-19 pandemic it is mandatory to maintain social distancing but in Fatak Bazar people install tables for display of sale items on the road and drain obstructing free movement of market goers and pedestrians. Social distancing cannot be maintained due to congestion. This operation will continue for all municipal markets”.

“On June 24 notices have been issued for removal of temporary polythene roof and extra tables from market areas with immediate effect , Copies were also sent to market committees and merchants associations but no action was initiated at their end for removal of these items so SMB swung into action today” She added.

Meanwhile, the Cachar administration has informed that the operation to remove the flexes, hoardings in the city will continue for a few more days. Citizens have been asked by the administration to remove such flexes and holdings which have hampered the beautification of the city.