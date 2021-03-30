Cachar DC calls for ‘Swachh and Sundar’ Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, March 29: To fulfil the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission and making Silchar more Swatchh and Sundar, launching ceremony of door-to-door collection of waste in all wards of Silchar Municipal Board was held at Subhash Nagar, near Agrani Club on Sunday. Deputy commissioner Cachar Keerthi Jalli IAS graced the occasion as chief guest. The launching ceremony was organised by Silchar Municipal Board in collaboration with district administration Cachar. The event also involved launching of Swachetna Wall for voter and cleanliness awareness as well as SVEEP campaign integrating door to door waste collection with door-to-door SVEEP campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Jalli said, ”As the city of Silchar has a tradition, it also has an ancient history. But it is often seen that garbage is scattered all over the city, which fades all glory. But if the people come forward, do not throw garbage on the roads and if the garbage is dumped in the right way, then Silchar will be one of the cleanest cities in Assam”.

Referring to the assembly election, Jalli said, “Various initiatives are being taken to create voter awareness. ‘Garv Cachar’ is also being celebrated. If the city can be clean by solving the garbage problem, then it will spread the reputation of this city all around.” She called on the people to come forward for this cause.