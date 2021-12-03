Cachar DC inaugurates knowledge hub and Jal Shakti Kendra in Silchar 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 2: As part of the ‘Catch the rain’ campaign and to create mass awareness on Jal Shakti Abhiyan, deputy commissioner of Cachar, Keerthi Jalli inaugurated a knowledge hub and a ‘Jal Shakti Kendra’ at the office premises of the deputy commissioner in Silchar.

While speaking on the occasion Keerthi Jalli said, “Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a campaign for water conservation and water security in the country and an important part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan is that it will focus on five aspects, water conservation and rain water harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structure, watershed development and intensive afforestation.”

Emphasising on the objectives of the mission, Jalli said, “The government aims at providing drinking water to every household on priority and in a sustainable manner and for this water conservation interventions will be supplemented with special intervention including the development of the block and district water conservation plans, promotion of efficient water uses for irrigation.”

“Jal Shakti Abhiyan should bring positive changes in people for water conservation,” she added.

While elaborating about the purpose of opening up a knowledge hub at the rooftop of the DC’s office, Jalli said, “Knowledge centres will disseminate information related to water conservation techniques and will provide technical guidance to the people.”

“Knowledge centre has been opened up for the public to get information related to water and water sources in the district and a technical guidance centre to advise local people about the appropriate rain water harvesting structures, suitable to the climatic conditions and soil strata to be taken up to store water,” Jalli quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of Jal Shakti launched a nationwide campaign focussing on saving and conserving rain water with the theme ‘Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls’ from March 22 to November 30, 2021 covering both urban and rural areas of all the districts in the country to create rain water harvesting structures suitable to the climatic conditions and sub-soil strata with people’s active participation.

It is to be mentioned that Jal Shakti Kendras have been set up along with roof-top, ground water recharge, water fountain along with rain water harvesting structure, which will also act as a knowledge centre for the public to get information related to water and water sources in the district and a technical guidance centre to advice local people about the appropriate rain water harvesting structures, suitable to the climatic conditions and soil strata to be taken up to store rain water. The same had also been set up in the Block Office of Udharbond LAC on Nov 1.

The information related to preparation of GIS based Water Conservation Plans and Inventory of Water Bodies for the district and the Block are stored at the said Kendras along with the GIS Map showing the available Water Bodies in the district and the Block which will help the Govt. Offices and the Block Office to take up the schemes with ease.

District development commissioner, Cachar, Rajib Roy, additional deputy commissioner, Sadhan Sarkar, senior planning officer, Transformation & Development Branch, Ruli Daulagupu, assistant executive engineer, Zilla Parishad, Sailesh Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.