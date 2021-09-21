Cachar DC inaugurates wheat based nutrition programme in Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Sept 20: Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Monday distributed rice for 43 days for the Anganwadi workers under the District Social Welfare Department’s wheat based nutrition program at fair price shop no. 23 in Ward No. 3 at Itkhola Ghat in Silchar.

The scheme will be beneficial as the Anganwadi centre can save money by purchasing rice from the fair price shops at a price of Rs 3 per kg and distributing it to children and pregnant women as part of the state’s new wheat based nutrition program.

This will save expenditure of the centres which can be diverted towards purchase of the other nutritious food for the children.

Inaugurating the scheme, the DC said, “Very good quality of rice will be distributed which will work towards strengthening the health of children during the challenging Covid pandemic situation. The scheme will also assist pregnant women to get rid of malnutrition.”

District Social Welfare officer, Cachar Saswati Som also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by Vobesh Deka, area supply inspector, District Social Welfare officer Saswati Som, supervisors, SA, Poshan officials, AWWs, AWHs & AWCMC president, a press release issued from Regional Office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley zone, Assam stated.