Cachar DC inspects COVID Care Centre

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Aug 8: Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli visited the Sarla Birla School COVID Care Centre to oversee the arrangements there on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner, Jalli went round the COVID Care Centre (CCC) wearing PPE kit and interacted with the COVID-19 positive patients.

She also took stock of the arrangements and directed the officials to provide necessary treatment and other facilities to the patients at the CCC. She further directed the officials concerned to keep the rooms spic and span and to provide clean drinking water and good food to the patients.

“Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained at the COVID Care Centre. Care should be taken for the provision of good food for the patients. Necessary facilities should also be provided to the doctors and nurses deputed at the care centre,” she added. Jalli also eulogised and encouraged the doctors, nurses and swachata mitras stationed at the CCC for being in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

An official accompanying the Deputy Commissioner said on condition of anonymity that the Deputy Commissioner inspected the CCC following complaints from some quarters regarding mismanagement.

“The district is going through a crucial time as there has been a spike in cases but people need not fear as the health staff is working round the clock to providing good care and treatment to the positive patients. The recovery rate is also healthy here,” exclaimed Jalli.

The Deputy Commissioner sought co-operation and positive response from the people to effectively tackle the pandemic. Jalli further appealed to the people to come forward and voluntarily get their swab samples tested under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for early detection of positive cases.