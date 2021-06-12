Cachar DC launches ACSP Phase – III on Indo-Bangla border 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, June 11: With a view to detect ILI and SARI cases, the Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme (ACSP) PHASE – III was launched on Friday at Tukergram village under Harinagar GP at the Indo-Bangla border.

Deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli along with Elded Fairem, CEO, zilla parishad, Bimal Jyoti Deb Sikdar, i/c joint director of health services, Arun Deb Nath, SDM & HO cum nodal officer, and others reached the village by boat over Kushiara River.

Jalli roamed around the village and interacted with the localities, especially the women to motivate them to access the services.

Jalli also listened to the local public about their day-to-day troubles and assured them that she would try to solve them, as per her capacity. She emphasised on Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination, while inaugurating the drive.

Apart from Covid tests, malaria tests, bed net impregnation and Covid vaccination drives were also conducted.

Dr. Suman Bhowmick, Dr. Ratna Chakravarty, Dr. Biswarup Bhattacharjee attended the camp along with the ANMs and other paramedics.