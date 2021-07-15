Cachar DC receives prestigious National Silver SKOCH award 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 14: Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli IAS made the district proud as she received the National Silver SKOCH award under the health category on the project called “Pushti Nirbhor”.

Notably, “Pushti Nirbhor” is a convergence project with transformation and development along with Panchayat and Rural development department in one of the “Axom Adarxo Gram Yojna” villages named Dinnathpur Bagicha near Indo-Bangladesh border under Katigorah, Cachar district of Assam. The main objective of the program was to train the villagers towards becoming self-reliant especially during pandemic situations, to explore the household nutri gardens and earn the marketing value and meet up nutritional need of the families.

It’s worth mentioning that 30,000 seedlings using various technologies have been distributed amongst 140 number of beneficiaries in order to adopt nutri-gardens. Speaking on the occasion deputy commissioner Cachar Keerthi Ja lli said, “We wanted to develop a working model, where every department will work in convergence towards a common achievement. Under the Assam Adarsh Gramin Yojna, we wanted to develop a village adjacent to the Bangladesh border at Cachar district and make it self-reliant, especially the women.”

Earlier, district development commissioner, Cachar, Rajib Roy and additional deputy commissioner Cachar Eldrad Fai herm also made relevant speeches on the occasion and congratulated the deputy commissioner on her achievement. Later, deputy commissioner Cachar Keerthi Ja lli was felicitated by the GP president of Dinnathpur Bagicha also and handed over various vegetables and fruits as a token of appreciation from the nutri-garden of the respective GP.