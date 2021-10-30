Cachar DC undertakes door-to-door vaccination campaign  

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Oct 29: Deputy commissioner of Cachar, Keerti Jalli, has initiated a door-to-door campaign so that the entire populace of the district gets vaccinated against Covid-19. As part of the process, DC Jalli on Thursday went in person at Sadagram in Dhalai area of Cachar. There she traced those who still had not availed Covid vaccine. On the same day, she made arrangements to vaccinate the people of the area. Also, people belonging to the nearby areas of Sadagram were provided the jab.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by some health workers to administer the vaccine in the remote areas of the district where she visited. Also, DC Cachar along with in-charge ADC health cum CEO of Cachar Zilla Parishad, Eldad Lalthakum Faihriem individually visited Hawaithang MPHC, Channighat MV School and Khasia Punji area of Gurudayalpur, the inmates of Khasia Punji are otherwise reluctant regarding taking vaccines. However, after being convinced, some of them took the jab during the day.

Expressing her views, DC Jalli said, “Several messages, texts and reminders are being sent to various second dose holders for vaccination. Also, it is time to complete the cycle. Just one dose will not ensure your protection against the pandemic and you have to take your second dose. Most importantly, let us ensure that we take 2nd dose before this Diwali so that we can celebrate the festival in full fervour. We request everyone who is due for the 2nd dose to take this invitation seriously. We have 10-11 centres across the town and you may reach out to your nearest BPHC hospital and get your 2nd dose of vaccination at the earliest.”

It needs to be mentioned here that the health workers in the entire district are going to different places to identify the people who are yet to be vaccinated and provide them the lifesaving shots. As a result, it was expected that the vaccine would soon be administered to the entire populace of Cachar district. The public were asked by the health department to contact the nearest government hospital for availing the vaccine.