Cachar DC urges citizens to keep drains garbage-free 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, July 26: With every light spell of rain, Silchar town comes under immense waterlogging as the maximum of city drains are either clogged or encroached by the population. “The work of clearing the depositions and silts from the drains are going on at full pace and anyone trying to obstruct the process will be dealt as per law,” Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli stated while she was visiting various wards of Silchar Municipality along with Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty on Monday.

The team also visited the Chowrongi point in the Ambikapathy, where an incomplete culvert work has added to the sufferings of the local people. The deputy commissioner expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay in the work and warned of the change in the contractor if work is not expedited.

DC Jalli added, “The design will also be examined by a committee of engineers who will also review whether the work is progressing scientifically or not. If the work is not completed within a month then the current contractor will be terminated and work will be re-tendered.” On the other hand, she appealed to the local people to keep the drains garbage-free to minimise the water logging problems in the town.

Meanwhile, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty asked the officials to expedite the work as people of the locality are suffering due to this for long. After hearing various complaints from the locals, he urged everyone to keep faith over him and Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy who are trying their best to get the issue solved. Chief executive officer of Silchar Municipality Jessica Lalsim, Bijendra Prasad Singh along with the concerned municipal authorities, concerned contractors, and various local personalities were also present on the occasion.