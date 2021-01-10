Cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
KOHIMA, Jan 10: Based on specific inputs and further to incident of weapon snatching on December 12 last from Kangvai Police Outpost in Churachandpur, security forces recovered weapons including the snatched rifle and a cache of ammunition in the general area of Changoubung, Senapati district on January 8.
Notably, a search operation was initiated in the suspected area during which one INSAS Rifle, one 9mm pistol and a cache of ammunition were recovered.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.