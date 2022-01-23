Cache of KDLF Arms, Other Items Recovered in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: Diphu police in an operation has succeeded in recovering a cache of arms from the outskirts of Diphu town. The arms were hidden by an insurgent organisation.

The OC of Diphu Police Station, JS Khobung while briefing the media at the police station said that the arms were hidden by the insurgent organisation Karbi Democratic Liberation Front (KDLF).

OC Khobung said, “Last year the chairman of KDLF, Jackson Ronghang was killed in an encounter at Rongmongve. At that time we got the information that the insurgents had hidden some arms in the Diphu area. We were investigating it and today we got the information and subsequently recovered them. We found the arms from the rear of the Botanical Garden, Lumding Road in the jungle. As of now, no one is apprehended.”

The arms recovered were one each of .22 rifle, country made .303 rifle with magazine and country made pistol, four HE-39 hand grenade, three Ak-47 magazines, six pistol magazines, seven detonators with bundles of wire, seven springs of HE-39 grenades, nine detonators of HE-39 hand grenades, three wireless sets, seven explosives, 180 live ammunition of Ak-47 rifle, 66 live ammunition of 9 mm pistol and 31 live ammunition of .22 pistol.