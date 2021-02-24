‘Cage culture’ to boost indigenous fish production

State fishery policy finalised, awaits Cabinet clearance

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: The state fishery department has initiated a unique method ‘cage culture’ for natural fish production for surplus production of natural fish in the state in a bid to stop state’s dependency on the so called ‘salani’ fish coming from Andhra Pradesh.

The new form of fish farming, known as ‘cage culture’, is set to take place in flowing water of beels, ponds and fisheries in various parts of the state, raising hopes for an increased production of fish.

The practice, under which fishes will be nurtured in enclosures, has already brought hopes to many farmers in many districts because of the scope to grow a higher quantity of variety of fishes in cages compared to ponds, beels and fisheries.

“The scheme designed as fish farming in cages has been initially implemented in 15 beels of 9 districts, including Bongaigaon, Baksa, Barpeta and Nagaon under Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY). Additionally 8 batteries of cages have been installed out of 23 sanctioned during the second phase,” state fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya said here on Tuesday.

Under the new practice, a battery of 10 cages is installed in a particular pond or fishery or beel. While three cages will be used to raise fingerlings, the rest seven cages will be used for fish production. As a result, raising of fingerlings will be three times more than the conventional method. Similarly, fish production will be double than the traditional practice.

“The prime objective of adopting the practice of fish farming in cages is to exploit the full potential of this sector to make Assam self-sufficient in fish production,” Suklabaidya said.

He said such a practice will also be very beneficial for farmers of flood-prone areas. “Since the cages will float in water, the annual flood water cannot destroy fish farming under the new system. Floods will not be able to wash away fishes as the cages will keep floating above the rising water. Under such farming, big fishes cannot hunt fingerlings since they will be protected under cages. Farmers can produce four to five types of different fishes in cages,” said a senior official of the state fishery department.

“The cost of a single project will be Rs 10 lakh. While the beneficiaries will have to bear 30 per cent of the total cost, the rest 70 per cent will be borne by the state fishery department as subsidies,” the official said.

In addition to this, the department has introduced re-circulatory aquaculture system (RAS) in the state where 13 RASs are installed and under operation. Indigenous varieties like Pabda, Labeo Bata, Cirrhinus Reba etc are successfully cultured in RAS. The states like Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh visited the sites for gaining technical guidance. Assam has been able to successfully take up biofloc technology and many farmers/entrepreneurs have established biofloc units in the state, the minister said.

“The fish production in the state has reached 3.73 lakh MT during 2019-20 in comparison to 2.94 lakh MT during 2015-16, a rise of 26.87% over the past four years. The state has almost reached self-sufficiency which is reflected during lockdown period,” Suklabaidya said while interacting with media persons here.

At the same time fish seed production the state recorded about 9519 million fish seed (fry stage) during 2019-20 against 5678 million fry during 2015-16, with increment of 67.65%, he said.

“Due to our consistent effort as well as the fish farming community, fisheries sector has acclaimed a new echelon which results in recognition at national level acclaiming four significant awards – The best state, the best district, the best government organisation and the best fish farmer in the ‘Hilly and Northeastern’ category,” he said.

“During last four years, the department has constructed more than 12500 ponds and community tanks under different schemes including centrally sponsored schemes, Ghare Ghare Pukhuri Ghare Ghare Maach under RIDF, RKVY, SOPD etc,” he said.

During the past four years, the department also constructed 20 fish feed mills and 57 fish seed hatcheries in the state, 140000 fishermen have been insured against death & disabilities, he also said.

The government has also undertaken ‘Gene Bank for Indigenous Fish’ (GBIF) – a scientific conservation programme for indigenous fish (SCoPIF), a 5-year project with an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore through College of Fisheries, Raha under Assam Agricultural University (AAU) from 2018-19 with basic objectives of conservation of the germplasm, propagation and restoration of the endangered fish species of the state and publication of directory of fish species, the minister also said.

The department has also set up Freshwater Ornamental Fish Brood Bank and Breeding unit as a pilot project funded by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and is in the verge of completion at Aquaculture and Bio-diversity Centre, Gauhati University with basic objectives of culturing ornamental fishes; development of breeding and larval rearing protocols of certain candidate species; motivation of progressive fish farmers as business venture through training & demonstration, Suklabaidya said.

The minister also informed that the draft state fishery policy has been finalised and is under process of clearance from state cabinet.