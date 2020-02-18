Call to make Tiwari panel report public

Justice still a mirage for Nellie victim families

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Feb 18: All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday observed ‘Black Day’ on account of 36th anniversary of the horrific Nellie massacre and made fervent appeal to Assam government for making the Tiwari Commission report on the incident public.

It was one of most catastrophic massacres on the count of Bangladeshi immigrants that broke out on 18 February 1983, and culminated in a horrific bloodbath known as the Nellie massacre in Morigaon district 70km of Guwahati where nearly 2,000 people belonging to religious and linguistic minority were slaughtered by a mob in span of couple of hours.

The Tiwari Commission inquired into the matter, and handed a 600-page report to the erstwhile Hiteswar Saikia government in May 1984. The report has since been lying buried in the piles of government files and is yet to be made public.

AAMSU president Rezaul Karim Sarkar criticised the government for “not showing the courage to make public the findings of the Tiwari commission”. Why is the government not showing genuine interest to make the report public? What is the mystery buried on those pages of the report, he questioned.

AAMSU advisor Azizur Rahman alleged that justice has been denied to the riot victims for more than three decades because most of them were religious and linguistic minorities. The victim families were deprived of government jobs, proper compensation. It is a darkest day for the history of Assam.

AAMSU general secretary Abdur Rahman Biswas said the students’ body had demanded compensation to the victims’ families and justice to the kith and kin of victims as the killers of the innocent people are still at large.

Biswas also exhorted the government to give due recognition of victims as martyrs of the Assam Movement adding that the students’ body is determined to take on democratic protests till the perpetrators of the heinous crimes are brought to book.

The Nellie massacre had occurred during the closing stages of the seven-year anti-foreigners agitation led by the All-Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Though the riots had occurred at several places like Gohpur, Mukalmuwa and Silapathar, in the sleepy hamlet of Nellie of Morigaon district, scores of children were killed in a grisly run of terror.