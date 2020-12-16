Campaign for population control continues in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 16: A delegation of Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation (JSF) on Tuesday met Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah and Superintendent of Police Amrit Bhuyan of Darrang district and apprised them about the aims, objectives and present activities of the Foundation which has been launching a nationwide campaign for enacting a strict population control law by the Central government.

The delegation comprising Anupama Baruah and Kangkan Jyoti Bordoloi, vice president and general secretary of JSF youth wing, Assam Pranta, district chairman Mayukh Goswami and members Manmohan Deka and Biswajit Deka discussed several issues arising out of population explosion in the district and stressed the need of mobilize the ongoing government schemes related to population control. The DC and SP assured the delegation of necessary measures and also participated in the signature campaign.