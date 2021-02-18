HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 18: Longri Chingthur Initiative Foundation (LCIF), Hidipi; Youth for Nature, Donkamukam and forest department have come together to launch an awareness campaign to preserve Pangolin at 47th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso here on Thursday.

Pangolin is found in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Attending the awareness programme, Panchayat & Rural Development Board chairman and former KAAC deputy chairman Kangjang Terang said it is the right time that the LCIF and Youth for Nature has started the campaigning about the importance of preserving Pangolin, which is an endangered species.

LCIF president Joyhind Engleng said, “LCIF, Youth for Nature and forest department have started a campaign in Karbi Anglong for preservation of Pangolin – an endangered species which is also found in Karbi Anglong. NGOs like North East Network (NEN), Century Asia and Green Hub have also supported us. We have launched the awareness campaign today and will be organising the same in villages.”

Youth for Nature president Serlibon Timungpi, director of Green Hub, Reeta Banerjee and chairman of NEN, Dr. Monisha Behal were present.