Friday, February 19
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Campaign to preserve Pangolin

Campaign to preserve Pangolin

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 18: Longri Chingthur Initiative Foundation (LCIF), Hidipi; Youth for Nature, Donkamukam and forest department have come together to launch an awareness campaign to preserve Pangolin at 47th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso here on Thursday.

Pangolin is found in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Attending the awareness programme, Panchayat & Rural Development Board chairman and former KAAC deputy chairman Kangjang Terang said it is the right time that the LCIF and Youth for Nature has started the campaigning about the importance of preserving Pangolin, which is an endangered species.

LCIF president Joyhind Engleng said, “LCIF, Youth for Nature and forest department have started a campaign in Karbi Anglong for preservation of Pangolin – an endangered species which is also found in Karbi Anglong. NGOs like North East Network (NEN), Century Asia and Green Hub have also supported us. We have launched the awareness campaign today and will be organising the same in villages.”

Youth for Nature president Serlibon Timungpi, director of Green Hub, Reeta Banerjee and chairman of NEN, Dr. Monisha Behal were present.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply