Campaigning for 1st phase of BTC polls ends

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR/TEZPUR, Dec 5: Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening, with the ruling BPF trying hard to retain power for the fourth consecutive term.

All major political parties of the state participated in a high-decibel campaign to woo voters in the 40 constituencies of the council spread across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

A total of 23,82,036 voters, including 11,79,020 women, will exercise their franchise in the two phases of the polls to the council, which was formed in 2003 and elections are being held since 2005.

In the first phase, the voting will be conducted for 21 constituencies – 11 in Baksa district and 10 in Udalguri district.

In the second phase scheduled on December 10, the polling will conducted in 19 constituencies- 12 in Kokrajhar and 7 in Chirang district.

In view of the first phase of election, the district magistrate of Sonitpur, has declared dry days in Dhekiajuli Excise Circle of the district from 4.30 pm of December 5 to 4.30 pm of December 7.

The dry day has also been declared on the day of counting on December 12.

During this period, all IMFL on/off/ club/ CS premises under Dhekiajuli Excise Circle will remain closed as per rule 326(A) of Assam Excise Rules, 2016, an official release here said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has declared the December 7 and 10 as paid holiday in all factories, plantations, including tea plantations, shops and commercial establishments, establishment or amusements, contractors establishment, firms and such other industries/workshops, commercials and business establishments and banking Institutions etc to enable the workers/employees to cast their votes in connection with 1st and 2nd phase of election under the jurisdiction of Baksa and Udalguri on December 7 and Kokrajhar and Chirang on December 10, another official release stated.