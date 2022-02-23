Candidates Start Door-To-Door Campaign In Demow

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 22: With few days left for the Municipal Board election, the candidates have started door-to-door campaigning in their respective wards in Demow Municipal area. There are 10 wards and a total of 6,190 voters. The candidates of different political parties are trying to attract voters and organising campaigns in their respective wards. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Thowra constituency recently inaugurated an office of BJP candidate Arup Phukan, a candidate of 3 no. ward in Demow Municipal Board Election.