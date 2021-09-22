Candle lighting programme organised in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 21: A candle lighting programme was carried out in front of Kokrajhar Law College complex on Monday evening in protest against the Lungsung encounter which had killed 2 persons in Kokrajhar district on Saturday. Members from Bodoland Law Student’s Organisation and Assam Law Council participated in the candle lighting programme and demanded a high level judicial inquiry into the encounter incident which was organised by Bodoland Law Students’ Organisation.

The students’ organisation strongly condemned the encounter incident and expressed serious concern over the perpetration of the encounter which has created chaos among the society. The students’ organisation shouted slogans and demanded a high level judicial inquiry into the encounter incident as justice to the victim’s family members.

The student body also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the deputy commissioner Kokrajhar Varnali Deka that sought a strict judicial inquiry into the fake encounter of 2 persons recently in Kokrajhar district.

The student body has demanded a judicial investigation into the incident and perpetrators to be brought to justice. They also demanded for providing adequate compensation and legal help to the family members of the deceased.