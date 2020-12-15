Cannabis recovered, one arrested

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 15: Police recovered a consignment of cannabis weighing 50 kg from an Innova car bearing registration number AS-01-AR-9005 in Khatkhati on Monday. On a tip-off, a naka checking was carried out near SBI, Khatkhati during which the car coming from Dimapur was intercepted at around 10:45 am. The contraband tightly packed in 14 packages was recovered from under the car’s seat.

One Rafikul Hussain (35), a resident of Sivasagar Darbar Road, under Sivasagar police station, Sivasagar district was arrested from the car. The operation was led by Bokajan SDPO John Das.

In the last one year the police in Karbi Anglong have achieved major successes in seizing and capturing contraband like cannabis, heroin, WY methamphetamine tablets by the thousands and stolen cars. The police have arrested a number of drugs smugglers and vehicle lifters.