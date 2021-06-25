Cannabis seized in Namrup Dakhin Samuguri Gaon 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, June 24: Deputy superintendent of police Naba Kumar Bora in a joint operation with CRPF seized approximately 2.44kgs of cannabis from Dakhin Samuguri Gaon about 16 kms from Namrup police station. According to DSP Bora, “The cannabis was seized from the possession of Makbul Hussain (44), a resident of Dakhin Samuguri Gaon.” He further added that Hussain was in the business of cannabis trade for a long time. Meanwhile, CRPF assistant commander Trilochan Behera added that the crackdown against narcotics shall continue and further investigation is on.