CAP of 149th CRPF Battalion Lauded

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 17: Sarabjit Sing, IGP, Jorhat Sector and Lalit Kumar Verma, Commandant, 149th Battalion of the CRPF, stationed at Jaysagar on Monday handed over a toilet block built under the Civic Action Programme initiated by the government of India to the Jakaichuk DC Gogoi Higher Secondary School authority. JP Yadav, deputy commandant, 149 Battalion, CRPF, Girin Gogoi, principal of the school and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Sarabjit Sing said that the CRPF, besides looking after the security of the people performs many welfare activities efficiently.