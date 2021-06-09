Captured egrets from Dora Beel released

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 8: Following the capturing of egrets from Dora Beel at Rampur under Kukurmara Beat Office, Kulsi Range of Kamrup (West) Division, environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya took up the matter with CCF, Hemkanta Talukdar and asked him to take immediate action.

After further inquiry, the divisional forest officer, Kamrup (West) Division, Ranjit Konwar informed that the local people saw two boys capturing egrets from Dora Beel on Monday and caught them red-handed and handed them over to the police. The police then handed over the two boys with 38 egrets to Kukurmara Beat Office under Kulsi Range.

The DFO informed that the egrets have been released at Dora Beel on Monday itself with the help of a local NGO.

“As the boys are minors, the parents were summoned and after undertaking a bail bond and recording their statements, the accused were handed over to their parents,” the DFO stated.

The accused have been asked to appear before the authorities, as and when required.