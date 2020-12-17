Carcasses of Red Giant Squirrel, wild birds seized in Arunachal

HT Correspondent

ZIRO, Dec 17: A large number of carcasses of wild animals and birds were confiscated by the patrolling staff of Hapoli forest range office in the market area of Hapoli town during a surprise raid.

The operation was carried out by Hapoli range forest officer Oyang Dusu and his staff under guidance of Abhinav Kumar, divisional forest officer, Hapoli.

The DFO said that on December 14 at around 10 am the patrolling staff was raiding the market area searching for any illegal activity related to wildlife trade as per the recent directions of forest department when a vehicle stopped by the market area and unloaded a bag near the road.

“When the uniformed forest patrolling staff under suspicion approached the vehicle, the driver dropped the bag on the road and fled away with the vehicle. The vehicle number could not be identified by the staff. The bag when opened contained carcasses of two Red Giant Flying Squirrels (Petaurista petaurista) and three Khalij Pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos), both of which are listed as Schedule I species. The bag also contained five Mountain Imperial Pigeons (Ducula badia) which is a Schedule IV species under Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972,” Kumar further said.

The DFO said that an offence report had been registered under the relevant sections of WPA.

“The investigation is underway to identify the vehicle and persons engaged in the illegal activity. The animal carcasses have been disposed of as per the provisions of the WPA,” he said.

Wildlife crime and hunting are at peak during the winter months in the forest areas due to visits of migratory birds, migration of animals to low altitude areas and increased demand of wild meat during the festival season. To curb this Hapoli forest division has intensified the patrolling in forests, market areas and identified hotspots of wildlife trade.

As a novel step, Lower Subansiri district administration brought out a notification on August 15 to use airguns with bore diameter exceeding 0.177 under the licensing regime as per Arms Rules, 2016.

Ziro valley has been attracting a lot of migratory birds since time immemorial. The Black Necked Crane (Grus nigricollis) was recorded to visit the Ziro valley in the past. But due to habitat destruction and hunting, the population of this wild bird has rapidly decreased over the years. Efforts are being made to restore the wild habitats of birds and animals to increase their population and species diversity in the region.