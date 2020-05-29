Cargo service will facilitate capturing of world market by state’s farmers: CM

Sonowal flags off cargo flight carrying vegetables to Dubai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 28: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday flagged off the cargo flight carrying pumpkins produced by state’s farmers to Dubai at the Cargo Terminal of LGBI Airport in the city.

He also took stock of the arrangements for registration and screening of inbound and outbound passengers at the airport which has recently resumed operations after relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Later talking to the newsmen there, the chief minister said that the state government was taking steps to bring back state’s people stranded in various parts of the country through different modes of travel and 3421 people had arrived in Assam through the landing of 38 flights so far against 1190 people who had flown out.

Saying that the state government was taking all measures to ensure that the travellers do not have to face any difficulties, Sonowal appreciated the roles played by health, transport, police, tax, excise departments etc in close coordination with Airports Authority of India and CISF for facilitating smooth movement of people. He also praised the service rendered by drivers and staffs of ASTC buses and thanked the people of the state for staying united in this fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister stated that the state’s farmers’ produce had been exported to markets of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Hong Kong, Singapore etc from the Cargo Terminal of LGBI Airport and the cargo flight service had facilitated the objective of capturing world market by the agricultural products of Assam’s farmers.

Informing that the present state government had completed construction of Cargo Terminal building in the LGBI Airport with the help of the central government and the cargo warehouse would be able to store 50 MT agriculture products which would play a pivotal role in exporting state’s farmers’ products.

The chief minister also informed that steps were being taken to export state’s agricultural products by steamers from Pandu port in the city to Bay of Bengal through the Brahmaputra at the initiative of industries department.

He expressed optimism that all these measures would help in achieving the target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while providing access to a wider market to state’s farmers.

Till now, 182 MT of vegetables and fruits grown by state’s farmers have been exported to different countries from the LGBI Airport and in future too, Assam’s farmers would keep strengthening the state’s economy, he said.

State industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, agriculture minister Atul Bora along with top officials of various departments were present on the occasion.