Cars stolen from Delhi recovered in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 19: A stolen Maruti (Baleno) car was recovered during naka checking at Manja on Saturday.

On the basis of specific inputs, the police intercepted the Maruti (Baleno) car which was brought from Delhi.

“When we went through the documents, we found all documents are forged and doubtful. We seized the car and took the driver into our custody,” Manja police station officer-in-charge Jitumoni Deka said.

During interrogation, the driver informed that one more stolen car Creta (Automatic) is also heading for Dimapur from Delhi. The police also intercepted the car and arrested the individual who drove the car, Deka said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection. The duo will be brought to before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Monday.

A case No. 18/20 has been registered at Manja police station under section 379/411 and 468 of IPC.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Rajkumar Prasanta (27) son of RK Santa of Khurai Kongpal in Manipur’s Imphal East district and Laishram Narendra Meitei (31) son of Laishram Ningthou of Kongpal Ningthoubungleikai in Manipur’s Imphal East district.