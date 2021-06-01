Cattle syndicate: Dhubri DSP arrested

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 31: Dhubri DSP (Border) Jatin Das was arrested on Monday for alleged nexus with cattle smugglers.

Das was also charged for collection of Rs. 50,000 from every cattle-laden truck at the Chagolia border out-post.

A wanted drugs smuggler named Rafikul Paramanik alias Opi has also been arrested along with the DSP.

Cash amounting to Rs 4.77 lakh has been recovered from the duo’s residences during raids carried out on Sunday night by a team of Dhubri Police.

On the basis of the inputs that the DSP has been allegedly involved in a drug-smuggling racket in the district since last 20 to 25 years, the police arrested Das and took him to the custody at Dhubri police station.

A case has been registered against both the accused at Dhubri police station (Case No – Dhubri PS case no 881/21) under section 120B/409 of IPC read with sec 7a /12 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Both the DSP (Border) and his accomplice have been produced before the court.

In another incident, a cattle mafia was injured in a firing at Srirampur Simultapu area in Kokrajhar district on Monday.

The injured individual has been identified as Sahajalal Sheik (50) of Simultapu.

Sheik has been referred to Barpeta Medical College due to his deteriorating condition.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm at Srirampur Simultapu along the interstate border check gate with West Bengal.

The cattle mafia first fired from his pistol targeting the police team and police in its retaliation fired at him where the cattle smuggler received bullet injuries on his left leg.

He was tagged as most wanted by the police and was involved in cattle smuggling along the Srirampur area for many years.

A pistol and four live ammunition were recovered from him.