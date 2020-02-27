Cattle thieves fire at family at Taradubi, 2 injured

HT Correspondent

BAITHALANGSO, Feb 27: A gang of cattle thieve shot at a 55-year-old farmer Bipin Borah and his daughter in Taradubi near Tumpreng under Dongkamukam police station in West Karbi Anglong district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The injured have been shifted to HAMM Hospital in Hojai. Borah and his family were sleeping on the verandah of his house when they heard the sounds of bamboo fence being broken and a gang of 4 to five thieves trying to take away the cows from their cowshed.

Borah family noticed the thieves cutting away the nets which are used to cover five cows in the shed.

The family cried out for help and alerted the neighbours. Immediately the villagers came out and chased but one of the thieves opened fire at the family injuring two persons.

Bipin Borah sustained injuries in the two knees. His daughter Roshmi Rekha Borah was also injured in the incident.

Police reached the spot and arrested three from the same village. They have been identified as Jimbu Deka Raja (main culprit), Bhuben Bora and Ram Babu Borah.

The one who fired the shots remained unidentified and he managed to escape during the chase itself taking advantage of the darkness.

Senior police officials continued to interrogate of the arrested thieves. The incidents of cattle theft have seen a rising trend in Lower Rongkhang area.