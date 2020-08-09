CBTC, Guwahati and DoNER organise awareness on Cane & Bamboo at Song-Song

HT Correspondent

SONG-SONG, Aug 9: Under the aegis of the Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC), Guwahati, Assam under North Eastern Council, Ministry of DoNER, Government of India, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur and ApunbaImagi Machasing (AIMS), Manipur, a one day Awareness Programme on Cane & Bamboo and Its Application was held at Song-Song Village, Manipur’s Senapati District bordering Nagaland.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. M. Premjit Singh, Vice Chancellor, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Lamphelpat, Imphal while attending a guest of honour said that he had agreed to establish a Slopeland Research Institute.

Moreover, yet another Hill University is to be established under initiative of Manipur University, Prof W. Chandbabu Singh, Registrar, Manipur University; who was also on the dais said.

The announcements were made when two Members of Parliament of Manipur, Dr. Lorho S. Pfoze and Dr. R.K. Ranjan visited the land subsidence sites at Song Song village and urged the concerned authorities to look into the matter at the earliest. The villagers of the area are taking refugees to the neighbouring areas due to its vulnerable situation. As the preliminary report, the land subsidence might be caused due to the aquifer-system hydro compaction. It occurs when large amounts of groundwater have been withdrawn and may lead to more surface water-groundwater interaction and excess groundwater withdrawal which in turn may pollute the aquifer, causing land subsidence. However, it needs to be studied further. During the investigation, there are geologist and seismologist experts from Manipur University. It will find out the exact cause of subsidence soon.

Dr. R.K. Ranjan and Dr. Lorho S. Pfoze were attended as the Chief Guest and President respectively of the programme organised on Saturday.

During the programme, apart from the distribution of bamboo, coconuts, avocado, beehive boxes, piglet, sprayers, Chief Minister’s health scheme cards are provided instantly to the villagers.

Many demanded to organize more Awareness Programme on Cane and Bamboo in the Remaining District of Manipur especially in Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel, Noney, Jiri, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Kamjong districts.

Heni Kaikho, Chairman, Song Song Village and Mayanglambam Khelendro Singh, Vice President, The ApunbaImagi Machasing (AIMS), Manipur attended the programme.