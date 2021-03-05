CCU lauds CEM for militants’ surrender

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 4: Convening Committee for Unification (CCU) on Thursday appreciated Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang for his work in bringing peace and the laying down of arms by the armed organisation in Karbi Anglong.

Altogether 1,040 activists of Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi Peoples Liberation Tigers (KPLT), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and People Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) had laid down arms and are in the process for signing an accord.

Addressing a press conference here CCU convenor Saising Rongpi said, “During the popular demand for Autonomous state in the hill district two accords were signed with the Central government. One was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and its allies in 1995 and the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the United Peoples Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) in 2011. But the hill people have rejected the MoU and MoS as the Autonomous State was denied,” Rongpi said.

“Creation of an Autonomous State within the state of Assam as provided under Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India is not a demand of a particular group of persons or organisation. It is the demand of the hill people of the state,” Rongpi added.